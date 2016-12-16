Why Is Mariah Carey Still Wearing Her Engagement Ring?

Mariah Carey has had a whirlwind few months, having announced she was splitting from her fiancé, James Packer, in October before being spotted with her new boo, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, in November. Then, she made her reality-TV debut in December, which seemed to hint at trouble in her relationship with Packer. Now, Carey has been spotted well after the split still wearing her engagement ring — and we're very confused.
According to Entertainment Tonight, "Carey was spotted wearing the $10 million rock on her left ring finger" on her way to an appearance Thursday night on Late Night With Seth Meyers in New York City.
Of course, it's not super-shocking that Carey is still rocking the 35-carat bauble...it was also previously reported that she wanted to keep the ring in a lengthy list of "inconvenience" charges she reportedly requested from Packer.
It's understandable that Carey may want to keep the ring...after all, it's gorgeous and worth an astonishing amount of money. But it certainly seems like she's making a statement by wearing it out in public, where she knows she'll be photographed. Here are a few reasons why Mimi might be still rocking that ring.
According to Entertainment Tonight, "Carey was spotted wearing the $10 million rock on her left ring finger" on her way to an appearance Thursday night on Late Night With Seth Meyers in New York City.
Of course, it's not super-shocking that Carey is still rocking the 35-carat bauble...it was also previously reported that she wanted to keep the ring in a lengthy list of "inconvenience" charges she reportedly requested from Packer.
It's understandable that Carey may want to keep the ring...after all, it's gorgeous and worth an astonishing amount of money. But it certainly seems like she's making a statement by wearing it out in public, where she knows she'll be photographed. Here are a few reasons why Mimi might be still rocking that ring.
1. Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend
Advertisement
Obviously.
2. It Goes With Her Outfits
Sparkle goes with everything.
3. In Case She Needs To Use It As A Weapon
An easy way to fend off an attacker? Blind 'em with your bling.
4. Or She's Simply Living Up To Her Alter Ego
Advertisement