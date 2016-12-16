8 Christmas Breakfasts That Will Make You The Family Hero

Holiday dinners are often planned to perfection, but what about the mornings after? We can get so caught up with presents, family, and/or hangovers that we sometimes forget to eat breakfast altogether. And chowing down on Santa's leftover cookies isn't a very nutritious option. Our first choice would be to go out for brunch, but alas: If your major family holiday happens to land on December 25, nothing's open. Someone ends up getting stuck making individual fried eggs for the whole family. But not this year. This Christmas Day, we're going to plan a spread so kick-ass, no one will ever forget it.



Ahead, find eight family-sized breakfasts that will easily feed a crowd and won't take too much time to pull off, either. Don't forget to pair them all with a mimosa (or two, or three). It is a holiday, after all.