8 Christmas Breakfasts That Will Make You The Family Hero

Christmas dinners are often planned to perfection, but what about the mornings before and after? We can get so caught up with presents, family, and/or hangovers that we sometimes forget to eat breakfast altogether. And chowing down on Santa's leftover mince pies isn't a very nutritious option. Our first choice would be to go out for brunch, but alas: over the festive period, nothing's open. Someone ends up getting stuck making individual fried eggs for the whole family. But not this year. This Christmas we're going to plan some seriously impressive breakfast spreads.
Ahead, find eight family-sized breakfasts that will easily feed a crowd and won't take too much time to pull off, either. Don't forget to pair them all with a bucks fizz, or two. It is Christmas, after all.
