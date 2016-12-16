Olivia Wilde's Instagram Makes A Great Point About Post-Baby Bodies

Real quick just wanna take a break from online (lazy-person) x mas shopping to call bullshit on this ad for a breast-pump bra cuz this lady definitely did not recently birth a child who requires breastmilk to be pumped. Also want to give a quick cyber hug to this model who had to pretend to have recently birthed a milk-fed baby-child when she clearly has spent the last year lifting tiny weights and meditating. (Side note: why does Amazon insert breast-pump ads into every single goddamn search I make? I'm no longer in the market for more pump supplies Amazon! Shut it down!) PS. I own this bra and it's awesome.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:57pm PST