This November, a fictional small town in Connecticut lit up Netflix and reignited a fandom that had been in hibernation for almost a decade. Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life rocked our world with a whirlwind binge session over the Thanksgiving holiday break, but by the end, we were dying for more. While the jury is still out on whether Amy Sherman-Palladino will give us even more Gilmore wit, we’re latching on to any inside scoops we can get — and we just found our next fix. We spoke with the show’s lead makeup artist, Tegan Taylor, and she told us everything.
We always loved Rory, Lorelai, and Emily for their brains, not just their beauty — very woke of our early-aughts selves — but finding out what goes into turning each actor into a Gilmore made our ears perk up. We know it at least takes gin, pop tarts, and a little WASP attitude, but what else could one need?
We waited nine years for these women's return, and things got real. For Taylor, the prep was all about looking back on Gilmore Girls seasons, blending who the characters were and who they have become, plus a lot of cult-favorite makeup products.
Check ahead to see what Taylor had to say about our favorite East Coast cast, and satisfy your Gilmore addiction for just a minute.
