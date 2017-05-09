One Of These Highlighters Sells Every 6 Seconds In Dubai — & It's Coming To The U.S.

Update: Star power. It's not just about the number of fans you can bring out to a movie premiere or the amount of likes you can garner on a single Instagram post. No, star power in the digital age means having the ability to turn anything you touch — be it a YouTube channel or makeup line — into gold. And if there's anyone who has the Midas touch, it's beauty vlogger and social media sensation, Huda Kattan.
After months of teasing her Huda Beauty 3D Highlighter Palette, the time of its release is finally around the corner. (You can officially pick it up at Sephora come May 29.) In fact, the product has already launched in Dubai — to record-breaking success. "On average, there was a highlighter palette sold every six seconds across our stores on day one," Stacia Prince, the buying director for the online U.K. retailer, Cult Beauty, says.
"I'm super excited about the palette's success so far," Kattan tells us. "I can't wait for everyone to try it. I think people will fall in love with the creamy texture and easy application." Considering the success of her previous releases — and the public's collective obsession with strobing — we can definitely see this causing a similar frenzy.
This story was originally published on December 15, 2016.
Some of the most coveted makeup releases of 2016 came from the mind of Huda Kattan. Exhibit A: the Huda Beauty Rose Gold Shadows Palette that caused an internet meltdown. Ditto, her liquid lipstick, which sold out in just a couple hours. Now, the makeup entrepreneur and beauty blogger is hinting at another makeup release set to drop any minute: a highlighter palette.
Kattan officially revealed the news on Instagram today, which she’s been hinting at for months. “SPOILER ALERT! Who said we were launching a highlighter?” she writes. “We shot both campaigns together for the #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette & our new Highlighter Palette.”
Kattan didn’t say when this illuminating palette is set to hit shelves, but we’ll be refreshing our feeds in the meantime. Looks like, thanks to Huda, 2017 is gonna be lit.
