You Won’t Believe What Louis Tomlinson’s Little Sister Is Up To

I'm so excited to share with you my nearly finished lipstick collection colours with @mollycosmetics! From top to bottom- Cherry, Rouge, Doll, Blush, Apricot, Buttercream, Bubblegum, fizz, golden girl, teddy, plum, marble! 💝 They will be sold worldwide and are coming out mid january 2017! Comment 🎁 if these are going to be on your wishlist this chritmas! 💋

A photo posted by Daisy Tomlinson Deakin (@daisytomlinson.deakin) on Dec 4, 2016 at 7:37am PST