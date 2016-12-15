You Won’t Believe What Louis Tomlinson’s Little Sister Is Up To

Nobody could have predicted that One Direction's Louis Tomlinson would have sisters with such beauty prowess — yet here we are. Hot on the heels of big sis Lottie’s seriously cool collaboration with Nails Inc. a few months ago, it looks like the youngest Tomlinson, 12-year-old Daisy, has some very exciting beauty news of her own. (Now there's something we couldn’t say when we were 12.)
I'm so excited to share with you my nearly finished lipstick collection colours with @mollycosmetics! From top to bottom- Cherry, Rouge, Doll, Blush, Apricot, Buttercream, Bubblegum, fizz, golden girl, teddy, plum, marble! 💝 They will be sold worldwide and are coming out mid january 2017! Comment 🎁 if these are going to be on your wishlist this chritmas! 💋
Molly Cosmetics — the Hong Kong-based brand you might recognize as the purveyor of the viral makeup tool SiliSponge — announced via Instagram that a Daisy Tomlinson x Molly Cosmetics collab is in the works. Then yesterday, the company gave us a preview of its lineup, and it is good. Included in the collection are 12 bold, bright liquid lipsticks, launching worldwide mid-January. Cue the collective squealing of One Directioners everywhere.
No matter what vibe you're after, this line's got you. From basic nudes and reds to punchy metallics, the long-lasting matte formula is bound to be a hit. And considering how Daisy’s sneak peek at the products has racked up over 16,000 likes so far, it’s entirely possible that we have another Kylie Lip Kit situation on our hands.
