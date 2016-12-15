We Finally Got A Peek Inside Too Faced's New Natural Palette

If you really want to get our attention, “new Too Faced palette” is the magic phrase. Our ears perk up every time the brand’s cofounder, Jerrod Blandino, announces an upcoming release on his Instagram — which, as you may know, happens often. And today, perfectly timed to coincide with the internet-breaking madness of the Sweet Peach launch, Blandino did more than just hint at an exciting new palette. Much to our delight, he shared a closer look at the Natural Love eyeshadow collection first teased last month.
With 30 shades tucked inside, Natural Love is no ordinary palette — in fact, Blandino referred to it as a “mega palette." We actually got our hands on it this week, and can attest to its quality. From the creamy, classic off-white Heaven to the shimmery, gunmetal Fingers Crossed, the shadow collection has every hue you could ever dream of for creating both subtle, nude looks and seriously sexy bedroom eyes. It even contains shadows from the brand's popular Natural Eyes palette, like Honey Pot and Lace Teddy.
Natural Love is particularly drool-worthy for people who prefer neutral, earthy tones over bolder eye makeup, but we can’t imagine anyone not digging the shades in this blockbuster release. You’ll be able to get your hands on the palette next summer, so start planning your online-shopping strategy now. Because if we've learned anything about highly anticipated launches from Too Faced, it's that they tend to go fast.
Additional reporting by Mi-Anne Chan.
