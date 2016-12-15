These Tiny Mouse Cafés Are All Over Southern Sweden & They Are Actually So Cute

Mice making themselves at home in your kitchen or living room is never a welcome sight, but imagine if they had a place to hang all their own. Sounds like that could be pretty adorable, right? But where in the world could you find such a place? It turns out they're all over Malmö, a city in southern Sweden.
Tiny, little businesses are popping up all over the Swedish city thanks to a group of artists known collectively as Anonymouse MMX, according to The Huffington Post. The members of Anonymouse transformed the basement windows of local businesses into different shops that a mouse might enjoy patronizing, and the results are so sweet.
Walking down the streets in the Möllevången neighborhood, your feet will pass by a miniature "cheese shop," a little "nut store," and many more elaborately put together, teeny storefronts. A representative from the group told HuffPo the mice stores were built using items they had lying around or had collected. That included lids from tin cans, matches, buttons, and more. The rep also said, “The idea was to use things mice themselves could have collected and reused.” What a delightful thought.
If you aren't in a position to take a trip to Sweden just to check out little stores where mice might shop, take a look below for a few photos Anonymouse MMX posted on its Instagram account.
Tiny, little businesses are popping up all over the Swedish city thanks to a group of artists known collectively as Anonymouse MMX, according to The Huffington Post. The members of Anonymouse transformed the basement windows of local businesses into different shops that a mouse might enjoy patronizing, and the results are so sweet.
Walking down the streets in the Möllevången neighborhood, your feet will pass by a miniature "cheese shop," a little "nut store," and many more elaborately put together, teeny storefronts. A representative from the group told HuffPo the mice stores were built using items they had lying around or had collected. That included lids from tin cans, matches, buttons, and more. The rep also said, “The idea was to use things mice themselves could have collected and reused.” What a delightful thought.
If you aren't in a position to take a trip to Sweden just to check out little stores where mice might shop, take a look below for a few photos Anonymouse MMX posted on its Instagram account.
Advertisement
Advertisement