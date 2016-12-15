The annual Love magazine advent calendar is one of our favorite holiday traditions, thanks to its genius marriage of models like Kendall Jenner and pop stars like Miley Cyrus with insane fashion, killer music, and over-the-top styling. The latest celebrity to spread holiday cheer in the video series is none other than Ciara, who puts her iconic dance moves center stage alongside a unicorn and Keyboard Cat.
The video, which was likely shot before Ciara announced her pregnancy in late October, shows the R & B superstar dancing in a gorgeous lace-corset jumpsuit to "Nasty Girl" by Vanity 6. The song, released in 2001, is especially fitting given its title and that it was written by Prince, who passed away earlier this year. Ciara also famously dressed up as Hillary Clinton for Halloween, so this is the perfect way to celebrate all the nasty women out there this holiday season.
Ciara's video has a total retro vibe, featuring the singer dancing in front of a screen projecting images of cartoon forestry around her (complete with a unicorn!). Keyboard Cat makes an appearance at the 50-second mark, adding his musical genius with a few strokes of the ivories.
Check out the video, below.
The video, which was likely shot before Ciara announced her pregnancy in late October, shows the R & B superstar dancing in a gorgeous lace-corset jumpsuit to "Nasty Girl" by Vanity 6. The song, released in 2001, is especially fitting given its title and that it was written by Prince, who passed away earlier this year. Ciara also famously dressed up as Hillary Clinton for Halloween, so this is the perfect way to celebrate all the nasty women out there this holiday season.
Ciara's video has a total retro vibe, featuring the singer dancing in front of a screen projecting images of cartoon forestry around her (complete with a unicorn!). Keyboard Cat makes an appearance at the 50-second mark, adding his musical genius with a few strokes of the ivories.
Check out the video, below.
Advertisement