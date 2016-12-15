It's never too late to make a career change, as evidenced by former Saturday Night Live star Taran Killam, who's making the leap from comedy to Broadway. Entertainment Tonight reports that the 34-year-old will be joining the cast of Hamilton, which needs no introduction, as King George III.
Killam was let go from SNL back in August, but he had already begun pivoting towards more creative projects. Last year, he starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in a concert staging of Little Shop of Horrors as Orin, the dentist. This coming year, he stars in Showtime's Mating, a comedy about dating.
But his role in Hamilton couldn't be more perfect considering one of his reoccurring Saturday Night Live characters, 1860s newspaper critic Jebidiah Atkinson. This pompous intellectual exists in a period a little before that of King George III, but in the grand scheme of history they aren't too far off.
Killam isn't the only new face. Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, and Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton will also be joining the cast. Can we get Kate McKinnon next?
