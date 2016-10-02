Last night, Saturday Night Live kicked off its 42nd season with host Margot Robbie and musical guest The Weeknd. From Alec Baldwin's highly anticipated cameo as Donald Trump to the musical performances, we've rounded up the moments from last night's SNL that you need to see.
The Great Debate
The opening sketch with Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump hit every moment that made you cringe from last Mondays' debate. From Trump's sniffles to Hillary's shimmy, we got to watch McKinnon cheer in excitement as Baldwin's Trump became more and more unhinged. In fact, Baldwin's Trump was so accurate that it was almost wasn't funny.
Political Family Feud
What's better than watching a Family Feud sketch with Kenan Thompson playing Steve Harvey? A Family Feud sketch that also features the cast as surrogates for the Clinton and Trump campaigns. Margot Robbie as a robotic Ivanka Trump was pitch-perfect. She was joined by Bernie Sanders (Larry David) and Bill Clinton (SNL veteran Darryl Hammond). The best part was when the Trump brothers popped up out of nowhere to help their sister, in that creepy trio configuration we all know from Twitter memes.
Leslie Jones' Mr. Robot Sketch
Last month, Leslie Jones made news when hackers put nude photographs of the comedian all over the internet. This month, Jones laughed off the iCloud hack with an Mr. Robot sketch that followed Jones and Elliot (Pete Davidson) as they searched for the hacker who plastered her "nasties" all over the internet. It may not have been the funniest sketch — despite Davidson's perfect monotone impersonation — but it was nice to see some vindication for Jones.
The Weeknd Performs "Starboy"
If you haven't seen The Weeknd's new short hairdo, last night was its big TV debut. And if you haven't heard The Weeknd's new hit single, "Starboy" featuring Daft Punk, last night was your big chance. The performance featured The Weeknd surrounded by flashing futuristic lights on a sparse stage. If "Starboy" isn't stuck in your head after that, maybe "False Alarm" is.
