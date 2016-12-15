Fashion is all about risks, and sometimes that risk is looking like a grilled piece of chicken. Justin Bieber was spotted heading out to dinner in LA a few nights ago while wearing a literal blanket that was made of faux fur, and it looked just like those grill lines on a chicken breast. The internet was quick to roast (no pun intended) him for it.
To be clear, no one is faulting The Biebs for wearing a blanket as an outfit. Who among us hasn't had one of those days? As one Twitter user put it, "Justin Bieber normalizing the trend of wearing a blanket in public is a cause I can 100% support."
No, it's just that the blanket itself just happens to have an unfortunate doppelganger, and Twitter takes no prisoners.
A grilled piece of chicken. I see no difference. Lol pic.twitter.com/EHQCo0THr6— ✞ (@estherwuff) December 13, 2016
That grilled chicken blanket that Justin Bieber owns looks lowkey comfy as hell— Julia (@__jjulia) December 13, 2016
This better be the first trend of 2017.
