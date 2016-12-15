In 2015, Steve Harvey crowned the wrong winner while hosting the Miss Universe pageant. This mixup upset not only runner-up Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, who was falsely led to believe she'd won, but also the entire internet.
But that didn't stop him from being invited back for the next pageant, which takes place on January 30 in the Philippines, according to GMA Network. (Not the "Philippians," as he once incorrectly tweeted.) Tickets will be for sale starting December 20 on TicketNet.
Let this serve as a reminder to us all that sometimes, you really do get a second chance in life. We have faith that by now, he's learned his lesson enough to double-check the winner's name before he announces it.
But just in case he hasn't gotten the hang of it, the pageant has a co-host to minimize the potential damage, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.
With so much work done for him, all he's really got to do is stand there and crack jokes. Or, to be safe, just stand there.
Come on, Steve Harvey. We're rooting for you. There's really no way you can mess this one up.
