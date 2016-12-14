Leonardo DiCaprio's breakout role was arguably his television turn on the sitcom Growing Pains. The family show was led by Alan Thicke, who died at the age of 69 on Tuesday, December 13. Now, DiCaprio — who played troubled teenager Luke, whom Thicke's character Jason accepted into the Seaver clan — is sharing a touching tribute to his one-time TV dad via social media.



The Revenant star typically uses his official Facebook page to discuss his environmental activism, but on Wednesday, he posted kind words about Thicke. "He knew how to harness the power of the entertainment industry to be a positive influence in so many lives — including mine," writes DiCaprio of his former co-star. "Quite frankly, no one was cooler."