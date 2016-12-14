Pinterest has released its list of up-and-coming trends for 2017, including 10 home looks that will be everywhere soon. By analyzing emerging trends, the social platform was able to track the kinds of pins that are just gaining momentum as we go into the new year. The good news is a lot of the things we loved this past year, like indoor greenery and bold wallpaper, are staying around — but with fresh, new takes. So get ready to start pinning; your 2017 dream home awaits.
Farmhouse Style
Little House On The Prairie it ain't — farmhouse style for 2017 mixes the modern with the rustic.
Reclaimed Wood Fireplaces
Even better, this style is DIY.
Mini Room Makeovers
A new nightstand or tapestry gives a room a refresher with minimal effort.
Marble Wallpaper
A seriously impressive way to dress up your walls.
Copper Everything
You'll see this metal everywhere in 2017.
Indoor Vines
Looking for easy-to-care-for plants that feel fresher than succulents? Look no further.
Acrylic Decor
Acrylic sheets are affordable, making the stuff great for a low-budget craft project.
Navy Is The New Black
According to Pinterest's data analysis, pins for navy home decor are already up 80% this year.
Radiant Heat
A great way to evenly heat a home, and you'll never have to worry about your feet hitting the cold floor on winter mornings.
Hygge
The Danish word that means something to the effect of "coziness," "hygge" is catching on stateside in a big way.
