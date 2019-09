Pinterest has released its list of up-and-coming trends for 2017, including 10 home looks that will be everywhere soon. By analysing emerging trends, the social platform was able to track the kinds of pins that are just gaining momentum as we go into the new year. The good news is a lot of the things we loved this past year, like indoor greenery and bold wallpaper, are staying around — but with fresh, new takes. So get ready to start pinning; your 2017 dream home awaits.Little House On The Prairie it ain't — farmhouse style for 2017 mixes the modern with the rustic.