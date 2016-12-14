Planned Parenthood Founder & Birth Control Advocate Margaret Sanger Is Getting Her Own Film

For more than a century, women have fought for their own reproductive rights and access to birth control, and now following the election, many continue to do so. One of the pioneers of the beginning of the 20th century was Margaret Sanger, who would go on to be the founder of what we know now as Planned Parenthood (it was originally called the American Birth Control League when she co-founded it in 1921).
First Sanger got her own comic. And now, she's getting her own biopic.
Deadline confirms that a biopic about Sanger is in the works, after Jennifer Lawrence's producer partner, former assistant, and close friend, Justine Ciarrocchi acquired rights to the 2016 novel, Terrible Virtue, by Ellen Feldman. Feldman's novel chronicles the life of the advocate, and her role the reproductive rights movement from 1910 through the 1920s. Sanger died in 1966, but her legacy has clearly lived on. Sanger was not only influential, but also quite controversial. It will be interesting to see how the production company expresses the complexities of her life and the topics she was passionate about.
In fact, a few women have been begging Hollywood for a Sanger film for years, even offering up their top leading ladies. Even though Lawrence is close with Ciarrocchi, she will most likely not be attached to the project. But maybe one of these women will:
Hi Hollywood it's Anna again! Is there a Margaret Sanger biopic in the works? There should be. May I suggest Kate Winslet?— Anna Callegari (@BananasCalamari) October 7, 2015
Dear Hollywood: you should make a biopic of Margaret Sanger starring Susan Sarandon, directed by @lynnsheltonfilm #plannedparenthood— Alicia Dara (@thevolcanodiary) January 31, 2015
I think it's high time for a Margaret Sanger biopic starring Meryl Streep— Sarah Begley (@SCBegley) October 13, 2014
