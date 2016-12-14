Today we have two Kardashian birthdays for the price of one. Kourtney Kardashian's kids Mason and Reign Disick both share a birthday, and the reality star is celebrating on Twitter.
"It is both of my baby boys birthdays today!!!" she wrote excitedly, complete with a star emoji.
Her oldest, Mason, turns 7 years old today, while her youngest, Reign, is celebrating his second birthday.
"It is both of my baby boys birthdays today!!!" she wrote excitedly, complete with a star emoji.
Her oldest, Mason, turns 7 years old today, while her youngest, Reign, is celebrating his second birthday.
It is both of my baby boys birthdays today!!! ✨— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) December 14, 2016
Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner also tweeted her best wishes to her grandsons in a joint message, featuring a familiar photo of the two little boys. (Kourtney actually shared the same one last year.)
"Happy birthday to these two sweet boys!!" Jenner wrote alongside a photo of Mason holding his little brother that is all kinds of adorable. "Our precious angels Mason and Reign. I love you more than words can say."
To make that even clearer, grandma Jenner used the hashtag, #myheart.
"Happy birthday to these two sweet boys!!" Jenner wrote alongside a photo of Mason holding his little brother that is all kinds of adorable. "Our precious angels Mason and Reign. I love you more than words can say."
To make that even clearer, grandma Jenner used the hashtag, #myheart.
Advertisement
Happy birthday to these two sweet boys!! Our precious angels Mason and Reign. I love you more than words can say. 🎉🎉 #myheart pic.twitter.com/Tv7gANe2bb— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 14, 2016
As of now, Mason and Reign's aunts — Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall — haven't yet shared birthday messages. The boys' dad Scott Disick has also been quiet, but it's still early.
What we really want to see is photos of Mason and Reign's birthday party, since the Kardashians sure know how to throw an epic children's party. Last year, the two boys had an alien-themed soiree that was simply out of this world.
Fans will also be looking for signs that Kardashian and Disick are officially back together.
What we really want to see is photos of Mason and Reign's birthday party, since the Kardashians sure know how to throw an epic children's party. Last year, the two boys had an alien-themed soiree that was simply out of this world.
Fans will also be looking for signs that Kardashian and Disick are officially back together.
Advertisement