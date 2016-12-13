The Most Wanted Beauty Gift In YOUR State

Just because you have heart emojis in your eyes for the Naked palette doesn't mean your cousin from Florida feels the same way. So, to help us figure out the best gifts for every out-of-towner on your list, Influenster surveyed more than 4,000 shoppers across the country to find out which beauty brands are most coveted in each of the 50 states and D.C. this time of year. The answers might surprise you.
As it turns out, Urban Decay’s edgy pigments are most wanted in the Midwest. Meanwhile, YouTuber favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills reigns supreme in the Northeast, South, and West. And if Too Faced fans in Oregon are having a tough time sourcing a peach palette within state lines? They might have better luck in Hawaii, where locals are clamoring for Lancôme instead. (How’s that for an excuse to visit the tropics?)
It’s useful intel, whether for your own strategic shopping (Something tells us we’re about to get good mileage out of: “Are you sure it’s sold out? Can you check your system for palettes in Pennsylvania instead?”) or for insight on what to gift your makeup-loving cousin in Maine. Ahead, see each state’s most sought-after makeup brands, and how your home state’s taste for cosmetics stacks up against your own.
