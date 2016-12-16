29 Times Vanessa Hudgens Didn't Play It Safe With Her Beauty Look

Anyone who follows Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram knows she does her own thing. Whether traveling, going all out for Coachella, or debuting on Broadway, the actress lives life with a freewheeling spirit — and that vibe guides her beauty looks, too. A neon-pink raver wig on the red carpet? Sure. Metallic copper lipstick? Why not? Because the actress carries each wildly different style with such aplomb, they all feel organic, not contrived.



If anything, Hudgens' signature is switching it up. Going from short to long hair, curly to straight, or vampy to sweet has never looked so seamless (or fun). Ahead, see her best looks, from her High School Musical days to now — and just try not to get inspired to try something different tonight.