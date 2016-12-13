Khloé Kardashian's Secret To Healthy Hair Is Cheaper Than You'd Think

It seems that — despite the constant bleaching and styling — celebs remain exempt from the kind of breakage that befalls the rest of us after a hair change. As fans of KUWTK know, Khloé Kardashian is one of those celebs. She has been bleaching her hair for years now. And yet it always looks so healthy, and she’s able to run her fingers through it at all times, without a dry strand in sight. What kind of sorcery is this?
The reality star took to her site to explain her hair-care secret — and surprisingly, it's like nothing we could have imagined. As it turns out, Kardashian doesn’t employ pricey products to win the fight against dry and damaged hair; instead, she utilizes a few DIY ingredients that are likely already hiding in your kitchen.
“I am the queen of conditioning treatments,” she shared. “I use all kinds of oils and creams — vitamin E, Olaplex, olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil — quite frequently. I do this at least three times a week.”
After DIY'ing a mask with these easy-to-find oils, she said she doubles up on hair-washing to help prevent buildup. “My daily routine is simple: Just shampoo and conditioner,” she said. “If I need to, sometimes I will shampoo twice because I'll have residue left over from the oil treatments I use.”
Certainly Kardashian must make up for her no-frills conditioning treatments with luxe shampoo, right? Wrong. She cites Clear Hydration Fix Shampoo, which rings in at just $5 a bottle, as her go-to. And just like that, living like a Kardashian — or copping the sisters' smooth, lustrous hair — has never been easier.
