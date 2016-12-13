Jennifer Lawrence Just Got Her Revenge On Chris Pratt

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. Sometimes, though, there's no time like the present to grab a can of spray paint and wreak havoc on the person who's done you wrong.
Just ask Jennifer Lawrence, who has been on the receiving end of Passengers costar Chris Pratt's pranks. Pratt has been cropping Lawrence out of his Instagram photos, which, while hilarious, could take its toll on a girl's mood.
During her appearance on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lawrence admitted she was aware of Pratt's jokes at her expense.
“It’s always a bad sign when Chris seems sincere about something,” she told Kimmel. “Like, ‘Would you care if I took some photos for my social media? I think it would be good for boosting the movie.’ And I’m like, ‘Of course, man.’”
Kimmel offered a solution: Why not take a can of spray paint and vandalize Pratt's mug on a nearby Passengers billboard?
The Oscar winner was game, and that's why "Chris Rat" is now sporting devil imagery and black scrawls all over his handsome face.
"I feel better," Lawrence admitted.
Let this be a lesson, Pratt. You mess with the bull, you get the (devil) horns.
