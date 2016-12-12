Lily Collins just earned her first big acting nomination — and, according to a new Instagram post, she's appropriately thrilled.
Collins scored a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her starring role in Rules Don't Apply. In the new film, Collins portrays Marla, an aspiring actress under contract with the ever-unstable Howard Hughes. Though stories of the infamous Hughes served as the real-life inspiration behind the movie, the film is very much about Marla carving her own path in a society that allowed women very little.
Though the actress has starred in movies like Mirror, Mirror and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, this marks her first major accolade. From the expression on Collins' face, she knows just how big of a deal it is.
Collins scored a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her starring role in Rules Don't Apply. In the new film, Collins portrays Marla, an aspiring actress under contract with the ever-unstable Howard Hughes. Though stories of the infamous Hughes served as the real-life inspiration behind the movie, the film is very much about Marla carving her own path in a society that allowed women very little.
Though the actress has starred in movies like Mirror, Mirror and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, this marks her first major accolade. From the expression on Collins' face, she knows just how big of a deal it is.
Advertisement
Collins' caption reveals just how elated she was to see her name on the screen.
"The moment your mom captures you being nominated for your first Golden Globe. Priceless. I still can't breathe. Beyond honored, thankful, and proud. This can't be real!"
But it's Collins' expression that embodies how pretty much everyone would feel about earning a major award nod. (Save for Meryl Streep, whom I refuse to believe is surprised by any nomination.) Collins is very close to bursting into happy tears in this pic, which seems appropriate for a dream realized. I can only imagine the level of emotion should she win.
"The moment your mom captures you being nominated for your first Golden Globe. Priceless. I still can't breathe. Beyond honored, thankful, and proud. This can't be real!"
But it's Collins' expression that embodies how pretty much everyone would feel about earning a major award nod. (Save for Meryl Streep, whom I refuse to believe is surprised by any nomination.) Collins is very close to bursting into happy tears in this pic, which seems appropriate for a dream realized. I can only imagine the level of emotion should she win.
Advertisement