Collins' caption reveals just how elated she was to see her name on the screen.



"The moment your mom captures you being nominated for your first Golden Globe. Priceless. I still can't breathe. Beyond honored, thankful, and proud. This can't be real!"



But it's Collins' expression that embodies how pretty much everyone would feel about earning a major award nod. (Save for Meryl Streep, whom I refuse to believe is surprised by any nomination.) Collins is very close to bursting into happy tears in this pic, which seems appropriate for a dream realized. I can only imagine the level of emotion should she win.