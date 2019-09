Lily Collins just earned her first big acting nomination — and, according to a new Instagram post, she's appropriately thrilled.Collins scored a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her starring role in Rules Don't Apply. In the new film, Collins portrays Marla, an aspiring actress under contract with the ever-unstable Howard Hughes. Though stories of the infamous Hughes served as the real-life inspiration behind the movie, the film is very much about Marla carving her own path in a society that allowed women very little.Though the actress has starred in movies like Mirror, Mirror and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, this marks her first major accolade. From the expression on Collins' face, she knows just how big of a deal it is.