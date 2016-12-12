It's always a blast to see a big romantic gesture successfully play out. And if that gesture is also a historic first, all the better. That's exactly what went down at a Chicago Bulls basketball game last Thursday evening. Michael Holtzman, who is a huge fan of the team, excitedly accompanied his boyfriend Jake Conrad to the game but had no idea he'd be at the center of the action during one of the time-outs. The week leading up to the basketball game between the Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs, Conrad hatched a plan to propose to Holtzman on the court. With the help of a Facebook friend, he got in contact with the Bulls office and set up the elaborate proposal from there.
It all started with the cheerleaders, also known as "the Luvabulls," dancing to “Do You Love Me,” as Benny, the Bulls' mascot, led Holtzman on to the court from his seat. Benny turned Holtzman away from the performance to comb his hair while the cheerleaders formed two lines and Conrad prepared to pop the question. When Holtzman turned around and saw his boyfriend walking toward him, Ring Pop in his hand, he began to tear up. Conrad got down on one knee and his partner said yes. The video of the proposal was posted on the Bulls' official Facebook page and has been viewed over 873,000 times.
Basketball games are a popular spot for meaningful marriage proposals, but this was the first time a same-sex couple has gotten engaged at an NBA game. Ross Lipschultz, a Bulls spokesman, told Outsports, "Michael has been a lifelong Bulls fan and watches every game. After he once told Jake that his dream was to go to a Bulls game, Jake knew he wanted to propose to Michael at a game to show him how committed he is to making Michael’s dreams come true...The Chicago Bulls are honored to have been part of such a special moment for this couple." Congratulations!
