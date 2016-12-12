Amy Schumer & Ben Hanisch's True Love Survived Explosive Food Poisoning

Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch have been together for a year, but that's not how the comedian knows they're in it for the long haul. The proof of their love is in what they've endured together — specifically, couples' food poisoning.
The pair planned to enjoy a romantic trip in Paris this past fall, but ended up violently ill trapped in their single-bathroom hotel room instead. As the Trainwreck star explained during an appearance on Ellen, she thought the experience would mark the end of their relationship. "I knew it was over," Schumer said. "I was in there yelling, 'It was so great dating you. I wish you the best luck. You're going to meet the greatest girl.'"
Advertisement
As it turns out, their love was stronger than their stomach bug, as Schumer gleefully told DeGeneres, "We're still together." Cue the Céline Dion ballad.
Advertisement