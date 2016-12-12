Amy Schumer & Ben Hanisch's True Love Survived Explosive Food Poisoning

The pair planned to enjoy a romantic trip in Paris this past fall, but ended up violently ill trapped in their single-bathroom hotel room instead. As the Trainwreck star explained during an appearance on Ellen, she thought the experience would mark the end of their relationship. "I knew it was over," Schumer said. "I was in there yelling, 'It was so great dating you. I wish you the best luck. You're going to meet the greatest girl.'"

