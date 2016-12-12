The right hairstyle can make a world of difference to your entire look. But if you're after the kind of transformation requiring a double take, bangs are a must. Adding or subtracting fringe, real or otherwise, can make you look like a completely different person. To wit: Ariel Winter, last night at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
The Modern Family actress sported an updo for the occasion, which she paired with a set of brow-grazing bangs. Since Winter usually wears her thick, dark hair parted to one side or down the middle, the heavy fringe is a total departure from her everyday style. It also lends an edgy, grown-up vibe that’s perfect for a red-carpet event.
That said, we’ve yet to see Winter boasting the chop on social media, so we have a feeling this was a one-night-only type of deal. After all, while bangs like these are flattering and versatile on pretty much everyone, they’re also nearly impossible to maintain. And with so many ways to fake 'em, who even needs to spring for the real thing?
