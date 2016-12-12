The Biggest Social Media Hoaxes People Fell For In 2016

Donald Trump may be Time's "Person of the Year," but fake news would probably win as "Topic of the Year." In the aftermath of the election, reports of deceptive articles across Facebook received increased attention, as did false ads that circulated across Twitter.
No matter how careful you are about where you get your news from, Photoshop skills and misleading attributions can lead anyone astray. While the election was the topic of many of this year's fraudulent claims, election-related hoaxes probably weren't the only ones you were stunned (or, perhaps, happy) to learn were false. Puppies, peppers, and Fisher-Price toys were all dealt a blow. And you'd better believe that Twitter delivered swift judgment.
Click through to see nine of the biggest social media and internet hoaxes that far too many of us fell for in 2016. And, as we wait for Facebook to step up its vetting process in 2017, make sure you follow these tips before sharing an article online.
