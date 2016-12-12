It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it's the holidays, of course...but for pop culture fanatics (or anyone with a TV and movie addiction, so basically all of us) the only thing better than holiday merriment is awards season.'Tis the season we can shamelessly live-tweet each jaw-dropping and awkward moment, while admiring red carpet fashion, and engaging in heated debates over who was snubbed and who wasn't. And with the 2017 Golden Globe nominations announced this morning, it's equally fun to hear the celebrity reactions come in.
For many of Hollywood's top talent, this Monday morning brings exciting news. Some celebrities, like Kerry Washington, tweeted inspirational messages. Others, like Ryan Reynolds, celebrated with an early morning tickle fight. No matter how they're celebrating, these nominees are surely thrilled to be in such good company.
While we wait for the actual show to air on January 8, here are the best celebrity reactions so far.
For many of Hollywood's top talent, this Monday morning brings exciting news. Some celebrities, like Kerry Washington, tweeted inspirational messages. Others, like Ryan Reynolds, celebrated with an early morning tickle fight. No matter how they're celebrating, these nominees are surely thrilled to be in such good company.
While we wait for the actual show to air on January 8, here are the best celebrity reactions so far.