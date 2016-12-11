Around this time of year, Santa Claus is busy making his list and checking it twice. But sometimes, even he gets tired of all that and just needs to dance. Lucky for him, Cara Delevingne was right there to join in.
As Hello Giggles pointed out, Delevingne's Instagram was showing off a mysterious pop-up Father Christmas rave somewhere in Europe, where a whole slew of Santas were getting their groove on.
Don't believe Father Christmas knows how to shake his bowl full of jelly? Delevingne posted a video of the Santas all dancing to EDM holiday hits, including an Ol' St. Nick version of Duck Sauce's "Barbra Streisand."
Unfortunately, Delevingne didn't show off her own moves. She stayed behind the camera for the clip — which may or may not give you a seizure. Even without Delevingne's dancing, the video will get you excited for the holidays.
Let's hope you've been nice this year. Only good girls and boys get to rave with Santa.
As Hello Giggles pointed out, Delevingne's Instagram was showing off a mysterious pop-up Father Christmas rave somewhere in Europe, where a whole slew of Santas were getting their groove on.
Don't believe Father Christmas knows how to shake his bowl full of jelly? Delevingne posted a video of the Santas all dancing to EDM holiday hits, including an Ol' St. Nick version of Duck Sauce's "Barbra Streisand."
Unfortunately, Delevingne didn't show off her own moves. She stayed behind the camera for the clip — which may or may not give you a seizure. Even without Delevingne's dancing, the video will get you excited for the holidays.
Let's hope you've been nice this year. Only good girls and boys get to rave with Santa.
Advertisement