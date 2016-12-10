Zayn Shows Off Ridiculously Hot New Style

Is there anything Zayn Malik doesn’t look good in? While the singer has always been a looker, he wasn’t always as stylish as he is now. Malik debuted a new look in New York City that is giving us major feels.
During his time with bubblegum band One Direction, he fell victim to the matching-outfit trend that has plagued boy bands since the beginning of time. He and his former bandmates would dress in all-to-similar outfits onstage (and sometimes, offstage, too). Thankfully, those days are over.
Recently, he’s become more refined and traded main street for high street. Gone are the stretched shirts, slightly oversized jeans, and robot arms. In their place? Tailored jackets and form-fitting trousers. He showed us a new side to his street style on Friday, December 9, stepping out in a double-breasted coat and Chelsea boots. He's looking very 1960s London, right down to the close-cropped drainpipe pants.
Finally, his outfits reflect that sexy swagger we all knew existed. Perhaps girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s stylish influence is making itself felt?
Recently, he’s become more refined and traded main street for high street. Gone are the stretched shirts, slightly oversized jeans, and robot arms. In their place? Tailored jackets and form-fitting trousers. He showed us a new side to his street style on Friday, December 9, stepping out in a double-breasted coat and Chelsea boots. He's looking very 1960s London, right down to the close-cropped drainpipe pants.
Finally, his outfits reflect that sexy swagger we all knew existed. Perhaps girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s stylish influence is making itself felt?
Advertisement