We've ranked and rated holiday cookies from the good to the bad to the ugly. And while there may be a flurry of disagreement over just which sugary circles and stars reign supreme, we'll have to let gingerbread bygones be bygones. Because the real holiday-cookie authority has spoken. Pinterest has released its top pinned treats of the season. Introducing: the most popular holiday cookies on the internet. Drumroll, please.
1. Buttery Jam Thumbprint Cookies
Damn, buttery jam thumbprint cookies! Who would have guessed that these would rack up 240,000 pins? Apparently not us — these little morsels ranked #13 on our list. And now we will be rethinking our entire holiday-swapping strategy.
2. Salted Caramel-Stuffed Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
If you were in an open relationship with crinkle cookies, it's time to commit — because now salted caramel's involved.
3. Cranberry White-Chocolate-Chip Cookies
Cookies made in a crockpot? All my wildest dreams have now been fulfilled.
5. Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
