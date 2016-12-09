We've ranked and rated Christmas biscuit from the good to the bad to the ugly. And while there may be a flurry of disagreement over just which sugary circles and stars reign supreme, we'll have to let gingerbread bygones be bygones. Because the real Christmas-biscuit authority has spoken. Pinterest has released its top pinned treats of the season. Introducing: the most popular Christmas biscuit on the internet. Drumroll, please.
Damn, buttery jam thumbprint biscuits! Who would have guessed that these would rack up 240,000 pins? Apparently not us — these little morsels ranked #13 on our list. And now we will be rethinking our entire holiday-swapping strategy.
Advertisement
If you were in an open relationship with crinkle biscuits, it's time to commit — because now salted caramel's involved.
Forget the macadamia nuts; this year, we're breaking out the cranberries.
Biscuits made in a crockpot? All my wildest dreams have now been fulfilled.
Crinkle biscuits just won't quit.
Advertisement