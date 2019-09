Not only do many pet influencers have thousands more followers than the average twentysomething, they can also make more money from a single Instagram post than the average millennial makes in a month. Is this disturbing? Yes, indeed.According to MarketWatch , a dog who has 20,000 followers makes about $200 per post, while a dog with 150,000 to 250,000 followers makes $3,000. A dog who has over one million followers can bring home the big bucks: $10,000 for a single post. That figure can be close to what a human influencer makes per social media post, but not what the typical woman makes in her day-to-day job. A 2015 Bureau of Labor Statistics report found that women between the ages of 25 and 34 make a median weekly salary of $690 per week.So yes, there are many dogs out there who are earning more with a single photo of themselves looking stupid in a weird wig than you and your friends make. Of course, dogs have been making money through dog shows for years, but Instagram has provided a new platform for pet owners to capitalize on their dog's appearance.Noah Shulman, the owner of Ella Bean the Dog, who is, according to her Instagram bio , a "fashion model," told MarketWatch that Ella Bean, "Loves luxurious places and things and food."It's probably more likely that Schulman loves luxurious places, things (like the BMW Ella Bean is photographed in ), and food. Let's have a reality check here, shall we? Ella Bean would probably be happy to stay home, sleep, go for walkies, and chew bones.