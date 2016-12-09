Makeup brushes have come a long way. Way back when, you'd have to choose between affordability and style, but now multiple drugstore brands — from E.L.F. to Wet n Wild — offer display-worthy bristles at a low cost. And there's yet another launch that checks all the boxes, from beloved makeup company ColourPop.
Announced on Instagram yesterday, the new pink-and-rose-gold brushes are getting major attention from fans for what the brand does best: widening the intersection of cool-girl-dom and broke-girl-dom. For now, blending and shader brushes (both made for eyeshadow) are the two options available. The only catch? You can't buy them as a set or à la carte — yet. Instead, the brand is giving them away as gifts with purchase: For every two eyeshadows bought, you get a free brush, with the ability to rack up four of the newfangled tools.
This revelation is just one of a few announcements from ColourPop as of late. It also brought back some of its discontinued eyeshadow shades in limited quantities, and is now expanding its holiday offerings to include single-shadow pots.
In other words, the brand is making it easier than ever to nab the products you want — without doing a number on your wallet.
