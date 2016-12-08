Meghan Trainor isn't ending 2016 with a bang like she might've hoped. The pop-star announced that she is cancelling her remaining tour dates this year due to vocal chord strain. Trainor, who has struggled with vocal chord issues before, shared the news in a letter to her fans on Instagram. "I posted last week that I wasn't feeling great, but was powering through the best I could," the note begins. "Unfortunately, I am not feeling any better and after leaving the doctor today, I have been put on strict vocal rest for the next two weeks. This absolutely kills me because I was so excited to see all of you on the road."
Trainor — who in 2015 cancelled the remainder of her summer tour due to vocal chord hemorrhages — will be nixing five shows in total in order to recuperate at home before hitting the road again. "I'm going to go home and rest so I can get back to see you all as soon as I can. I love you so much and am so appreciative of your love and support that you constantly show me. You mean everything to me." She added, "Can't wait to see you in 2017!" No tour dates have been announced for 2017.
Last week, the "All About That Bass" singer — currently dating Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara — hinted that she was struggling. She tweeted before a show in San Jose that her voice wasn't 100%. "[S]o please help me and sing as loud as you can all night," she wrote. No matter how loud her fans sing, though, Trainor has no choice but to step away from the mic for a little bit and recover.
