It's hard to pinpoint exactly where the first viral video came from, or, for that matter, who made it, but it certainly wasn't Facebook. It was only this past January that Facebook opened up Live, it's live-streaming tool, to the general public, after previously previously rolling it out to a select group of VIP users.But it only took a few months for Facebook Live to get its first viral sensation: Chewbacca Mom. If you never thought you'd see those two words together, you're not alone. Candace Payne proved that with an iPhone and a profile page, you could become a viral sensation in the same way that people had on YouTube and Vine (may it RIP).While you probably saw, or at least heard about, Chewbacca Mom, you probably haven't seen all of the other most popular Live videos of 2016, which Facebook announced today in its year in review. Now's your chance. Count down to number one and prepare to feel almost every emoji emotion in existence, below.Turns out, people really like dark humor.