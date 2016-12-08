It's always been my secret dream to have a Parent Trap moment and meet someone who is my mirror image. (Just think of all the shenanigans!) Actress Chloë Grace Moretz had that moment via Twitter, when a look-alike's photo began circulating the internet. Is this the If I Stay star's long-lost identical twin?
Probably not, but the resemblance is way too weird to ignore. As BuzzFeed reports, Facebook user and twin-finder Jesse Carls first shared a pic of the doppelgänger on social media, where it quickly went viral.
So, who is the girl sharing a face with Moretz? According to BuzzFeed, her name is Edcell Ched, and she studies at the City of Malabon University in the Philippines. Yep, Moretz found a look-alike halfway across the world — proving that we should never, ever give up our quest to find our own.
It is not @ChloeGMoretz her name is edcel ched❣️sa jollibee navotas sya and she studies here in malabon (CMU) sa may amin lang 💜 so gorg 👩🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/VRTJeBB93K— ㅤ (@QUEENADRIANUS) December 7, 2016
BuzzFeed also notes that the bottom right picture in the above tweet is actually a Snapchat face swap with Moretz's face, just in case you thought there were actual clones among us. (Clones are way scarier than doppelgängers; that's just a fact.)
Even Moretz sees the resemblance.
@ChloeGMoretz yeah in the first picture totally! In the last one too but that's because it's a face swap with you 😂— Chlobro🇨🇿 (@ChlobroCZ) December 7, 2016
Now the only question is: What will Moretz do with this information? Could fans receive a Parent Trap sequel? One can dream.
