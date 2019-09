It's always been my secret dream to have a Parent Trap moment and meet someone who is my mirror image. (Just think of all the shenanigans!) Actress Chloë Grace Moretz had that moment via Twitter, when a look-alike's photo began circulating the internet. Is this the If I Stay star's long-lost identical twin?Probably not, but the resemblance is way too weird to ignore. As BuzzFeed reports, Facebook user and twin-finder Jesse Carls first shared a pic of the doppelgänger on social media, where it quickly went viral.