It's now been a month since Election Day. But many of us remember the night like it was yesterday.
Tensions were high. Hillary Clinton supporters, who entered November 8 with high hopes for the future, felt the crush — and shock — of defeat when results from key states started pouring in. Many stayed up until the wee hours in the morning, looking for signs of a come-from-behind win in what was a surprisingly close race.
Michelle Obama wasn't one of those Americans.
In a recent interview with People, the first lady revealed that she wasn't one of the Clinton supporters who stayed up all night, reeling in shock and constantly refreshing election results. She was fast asleep.
"I went to bed. I don’t like to watch the political discourse; I never have," she said, adding her approach was the same when it came to her husband's career in politics: "I barely did with him."
So there you have it, folks. The next time you feel like the world is ending, follow the FLOTUS method: Just go to bed.
