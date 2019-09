We're often taught to embrace all our flaws and love ourselves unconditionally. But Kathleen Elizabeth Tyler, the blogger behind the Instagram account @fallingintoselflove , knows that's easier said than done. So, she's offered the internet some advice that's a bit more actionable.If trying to direct loving thoughts toward yourself doesn't work, she suggested in an Instagram post shared by Shape , pretend you're someone else."Think of a someone you know and love inside of your mind, and then allow your thoughts regarding them to flow freely throughout your brain," she wrote. "Now try to convince yourself to say some of the horrible things we say about our own bodies but make it about them."She's had trouble doing this, she says, not just because it would be cruel but also because she doesn't focus on others' looks as much as she has focused on her own."When you have had the chance to truly experience the beauties inside of another person’s soul, physical traits no longer hold very much ground in your opinions of that person," she wrote. "But what I find most interesting about this concept is that oftentimes, people don’t realize that this phenomenon applies to how they view themselves as well. Once we really know ourselves, we begin to accept that we have worlds of beauty inside of us."