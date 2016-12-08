Tyler has reached a point where she can give herself more positive messages, she wrote. "Yes, I do have stretch marks, scars, and stomach rolls (which, believe it or not also contribute to my beauty), [but] I have so much more as well. I am my radiant smile. I am my heart that yearns to help others. I am my mind that never gave up even during the toughest of battles. I am me, and I am beautiful, and no amount of hurt, violation, or hatred from anyone will ever be able to tamper with the self love I have come in touch with again."