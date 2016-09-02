30 Times Celebs Were Our Body Image Heroes

As women with, you know, bodies, we are well aware that even the most benign-seeming comment can determine whether we feel good or bad about ourselves. And we can only imagine that those highs and lows feel even more extreme when there's a spotlight on you 24/7. That's why we love how often female celebrities use their platforms to speak out in the name of body-positivity.
It's normal to have stretch marks and cellulite, but it's not always easy to feel confident about them. Celebrities speaking out about this and setting an example for their fans is one thing that makes it easier to appreciate our bodies as they are. Sure, we didn't need to hear any of these things from a famous person to know they're true, but it can be a real comfort to know that even women with teams of stylists experience the same body-image issues that we do.
Ahead, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite body-positive moments from female celebrities. We can learn so much about self-acceptance from how they view their bodies — plus pick up one or two ways to handle any internet trolls that try to come for us, just in case.
Got a personal favorite sound bite that we missed? Let us know in the comments section.
