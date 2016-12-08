Judge Denies Motion, Won't Seal Pitt-Jolie Divorce Documents

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce documents won't be sealed after a judge denied Brad Pitt's emergency motion in a Wednesday ruling, People reports. Attorneys for both parties were in court to hear the judge's decision.
Jolie attorney Laura Wasser says that her client doesn't oppose sealing the documents, but opposed Pitt's motion because he didn't consult with her.
His filing came in the wake of her Monday filing outlining the ongoing nature of their ongoing temporary custody agreement. That agreement was reached in October and hasn't changed, so it's unclear from a layman's perspective why Jolie or her team would file a public document.
Pitt was publicly accused of child abuse after an alleged altercation with son Maddox on a private plane. Both the FBI and the DCFS declined to investigate further. He's seeking joint custody of their six children. Jolie seeks sole custody.
