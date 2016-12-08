Take those Obama pictures while you can, because it's just over a month until America's favorite First Family leaves the White House.
It's been eight years since President Obama took office, and during that time he and First Lady Michelle have gained significant fame not just for their political decisions, but their aesthetic ones as well. The photos throughout the Obama era are known for being hilarious and touching, but the most recent picture, taken by photographer Cass Bird, might just be everyone's new favorite.
The simple black and white photo shows Barack and Michelle Obama sharing a tender moment. The close up shot captures the president's expression perfectly. He is subdued and happy thanks to his partner by his side. While turned away from the camera, Michelle still exudes the traits we love her for: caring, supportive, powerful.
Bird captioned the photo "It was all a dream..." and we know exactly what she means. These past eight years were something special, lead by a family who inspired the world. Commenters are loving it, writing things like "Such a beautiful moment and shot" and "Truly American. Truly Presidential. Love this image!"
Keep the photos coming. We'd never say no to more tributes to keep their inspiring legacy alive.
