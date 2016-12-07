Blac Chyna is facing a roadblock in becoming an official Kardashian.
According to People, the Rob & Chyna reality star is seeking to trademark the name "Angela Renée Kardashian." Chyna reportedly wants to protect the name she'll take upon marrying Rob Kardashian as she wants to share the last name of her new daughter, Dream. However, the trio of Kardashian sisters are apparently blocking the trademark.
Documents obtained by TMZ state that the name is being blocked because Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney would “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” should Chyna take the name. That seems particularly cold, considering the Kardashians have seemingly made peace with Chyna after having a falling out due to the relationship between sister Kylie Jenner and Tyga, Chyna's ex.
However, the trademark block might not mean the Kardashians are shunning Chyna, or even saying she can't take their last name. A source for People claims that the sisters may not have known about the trademark block at all. States the source:
“The Kardashians own their trademarks in most categories worldwide, and the trademark attorneys’ standard practice is to oppose anyone who tries to file anything. They probably didn’t even know it was happening.”
Hopefully the Kardashians are serious about welcoming Chyna into their family, which, yes, includes having her trademark what will soon be her legal name.
