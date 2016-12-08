For a 17-year-old, Amanda Steele sure has a lot of makeup prowess. After all, she's racked up a following of 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube — starting her channel at the ripe old age of 10 — and has created more beauty tutorials than there are bristles on a blush brush. And now, she's taking her influence to the big leagues with the L.A.-based powerhouse ColourPop.
On December 26, the brand is launching the Amanda Steele x ColourPop collection, which will include one eyeshadow palette, three lippies, and three single shadows. Oh, and given that each of the products was meant to bring to life her bubbly personality and cool-girl style, you know they are just as pretty as you'd imagine.
"I really wanted to do something I've never done before," Steele tells us exclusively. "I wanted to make a line that was 100% me and see how people respond to something I have so much creative control over." Turns out, the brand gave her lots of artistic license, and she chose everything from the shadow colors to her entire creative team. "I feel like the collection matches my vibe completely," she continues. "It has a mixture of girly and fun shades, along with the dark and sultry."
For Steele, creating the collection was all about self-expression. "Makeup is such an artistic way to express yourself," she says. "I feel beautiful without makeup, but once I nail a creative look on myself, or even someone else, there is just a certain kind of sparkle I get. Myself aside, the excitement my friends get when I glam them up is so joyful, too."
This isn't the first YouTuber collab for ColourPop — the brand has also launched an eyeshadow collection with vlogger Kathleen Lights — but this latest may be destined to be the most colorful. As you can see above, the hues in the range are soft, bright, and completely unexpected for winter.
Like all of ColourPop's offerings, they're cruelty-free and you can snag 'em for a steal. Take, for example, the Weekend Warrior Pressed Powder Palette. In it, you get four dreamy shades, ranging from ivory and gray to plum and indigo, for a cool $18. You can snag any of the lip products — in shades of pink and one purple — for $6 a pop. And, of course, the cult-favorite eyeshadows will be less than five bucks.
Make sure to set your post-holiday alarm: The ColourPop x Amanda Steele collection is dropping on CP's website on December 26.
