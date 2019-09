For Steele, creating the collection was all about self-expression. "Makeup is such an artistic way to express yourself," she says. "I feel beautiful without makeup, but once I nail a creative look on myself, or even someone else, there is just a certain kind of sparkle I get. Myself aside, the excitement my friends get when I glam them up is so joyful, too."This isn't the first YouTuber collab for ColourPop — the brand has also launched an eyeshadow collection with vlogger Kathleen Lights — but this latest may be destined to be the most colorful. As you can see above, the hues in the range are soft, bright, and completely unexpected for winter.Like all of ColourPop's offerings, they're cruelty-free and you can snag 'em for a steal. Take, for example, the Weekend Warrior Pressed Powder Palette. In it, you get four dreamy shades, ranging from ivory and gray to plum and indigo, for a cool $18. You can snag any of the lip products — in shades of pink and one purple — for $6 a pop. And, of course, the cult-favorite eyeshadows will be less than five bucks.Make sure to set your post-holiday alarm: The ColourPop x Amanda Steele collection is dropping on CP's website on December 26.