Cruz Beckham Launching Singing Career With Bieber Super-Manager

Covering a Justin Bieber song turned out to be a savvy business decision for young Cruz Beckham. The son of some British people just signed with Scooter Braun, the uber-manager that shepherded Bieber and Ariana Grande to mega-stardom.
We know this because Beckham announced that he'd be dropping a single tomorrow and changed his Instagram bio to note that his account was now being run by Braun's management company.
Beckham has been launching his singing career in a way that's reminiscent of Bieber. That is to say, he's done so with social media that has found an organic audience. Organic to the extent that anyone related to Victoria and David Beckham can be organic, that is. We've noted their similarities in the past, especially when Beckham dropped covers of Faith Evans' "Hope" and "When I'm Gone."
Who knows, maybe he'll launch the Spice Boys. Are we rebooting teen pop groups? It feels like that should be a thing.
"If Every Day Was Christmas" will debut December 7 at 7:30 a.m. on the UK's Capital FM.
My first single #IfEveryDayWasChristmas is out tomorrow! Hear it on @CapitalOfficial at 7.30am 🎅🏼 https://t.co/33uRsX8aJ6 #CruzOnCapital 😜 pic.twitter.com/704Cs3Z2LS— Cruz Beckham (@CruzBeckham) December 6, 2016
