Is This Blessed Beckham Boy The Next Bieber?

The next child singing superstar may already walk among us. Well, more accurately, he’s walking among the Beckham family, through the compound that they live in.
Victoria Beckham posted a video of her youngest son, Cruz, singing Faith Evans' part of “Hope." His voice is angelic, his timing impeccable, his hair perfect. What's next for this star in the making?
The obvious route is to build a massive Instagram following and debut videos only on Snapchat until The New York Times writes a story about how he and his friends are a new kind of celebrity. He can then leverage that fame alongside his father's fame to score a recording contract to put out an album on whatever the new version of Vine is. After that, mega millions. Of likes. Still no money yet, but that will come after he puts out a Tidal exclusive which can then be pushed onto other streaming services after a six week waiting period.
But there might be another model for his career. The Instagram commentariat jumped all over Cruz’s video, proclaiming him the new Bieber almost immediately.
“So cute,” one user wrote. “New biebs??”
While Cruz is short the support of Usher, the patronage of Scooter Braun, and the dangerous influence of Jeremy Bieber, he does have a certain star quality. We’ll know soon if his voice can retain its quality and mature as well as Bieber’s has. Only time will tell.
[Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly attributed the part in "Hope" to Faith Hill.]
