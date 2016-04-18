Cruz Beckham Drops Another Adorable Singing Video

Cruz Beckham is rapidly becoming one of our favorite Instagram singers. His video singing “Hope” was awesome and now he’s followed it up with a pitch perfect a capella performance. Using a cup on a table is reminiscent of the Anna Kendrick performance of “When I’m Gone” from the popular film series, but the actual song is much older than a few years.
“When I’m Gone” was originally recorded by the Carter Family, a folk trio that did much to popularize folk music in the 1930s, and contributed much to the folk revival of the 1960s. They weren’t exactly as photogenic as young Cruz, but they were major music stars. The performance of the song with cups appears to have originated in 2009, with this video by Lulu and the Lampshades. Kendrick, of course, made it the super famous song it is today.
Cruz’s rendition is fun, and a part of a now-illustrious history of a song that has stuck around for an improbably long time. For a more complete history of “When I’m Gone,” check out this post.
