2007 was a rough year for Britney Spears. She briefly lost custody of her kids, her hair, and apparently her memory. That's one explanation for why she has legit no idea where her perhaps-most-iconic line came from. We love Britney, who would probably lose her head if it wasn't screwed onto her neck, but this is ridiculous.
"Gimme More" was her 2007 hit that opened with the instantly quotable "It's Britney, bitch." One would think that coming up with a line like that would be pretty much seared into one's memory. Of course, Britney Spears plays by her own goddamn rules.
“I really don’t remember…I think we were in the studio, and me and [will.i.am] were just playing and it came out,” Spears told 99.7 Now’s Fernando and Greg, according to Us Weekly.
But Danja and Keri Hilson produced the track. Spears probably should know that, but who cares. She's a legend. Let her forget meeting Taylor Swift if she wants. She plays by her own rules.
"Gimme More" was her 2007 hit that opened with the instantly quotable "It's Britney, bitch." One would think that coming up with a line like that would be pretty much seared into one's memory. Of course, Britney Spears plays by her own goddamn rules.
“I really don’t remember…I think we were in the studio, and me and [will.i.am] were just playing and it came out,” Spears told 99.7 Now’s Fernando and Greg, according to Us Weekly.
But Danja and Keri Hilson produced the track. Spears probably should know that, but who cares. She's a legend. Let her forget meeting Taylor Swift if she wants. She plays by her own rules.
Advertisement