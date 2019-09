Unlike cats, who exist mostly to eat your houseplants and make you feel unworthy of their love, dogs are the best, most reliable friend a human can have. Need a good snuggle? Dogs. A furry shoulder to cry on? Dogs. A willing workout buddy who’s ready to jog it out at a moment’s notice? Dogs. Someone to snuggle every Sunday morning and never require an outdoor potty break? Well, that's actually cats, but you get the point.Where felines have already firmly established their role as beauty influencers (seriously, what would we do without the cat eye?), dogs haven’t had quite the same impact. That is, until recently, when one very special golden retriever rose to the occasion. Allure introduced us to the trove of beauty wisdom that is Pippa (and her little brother, Clark) of @adventures_of_pippa_and_clark , whose owner Allyson Davis-Montgomery posts a weekly “Makeup Tip Monday” starring none other than Pippa the pup.