The Best New Instagram Beauty Icon Is A Golden Retriever Named Pippa

Rachel Krause
Unlike cats, who exist mostly to eat your houseplants and make you feel unworthy of their love, dogs are the best, most reliable friend a human can have. Need a good snuggle? Dogs. A furry shoulder to cry on? Dogs. A willing workout buddy who’s ready to jog it out at a moment’s notice? Dogs. Someone to snuggle every Sunday morning and never require an outdoor potty break? Well, that's actually cats, but you get the point.

Where felines have already firmly established their role as beauty influencers (seriously, what would we do without the cat eye?), dogs haven’t had quite the same impact. That is, until recently, when one very special golden retriever rose to the occasion. Allure introduced us to the trove of beauty wisdom that is Pippa (and her little brother, Clark) of @adventures_of_pippa_and_clark, whose owner Allyson Davis-Montgomery posts a weekly “Makeup Tip Monday” starring none other than Pippa the pup.
Advertisement

OK, so Pippa doesn’t actually wear any cosmetics — she’s a natural beauty. She is the queen of turning a single statement accessory, like a festive scarf or a shiny tiara, into a full-on look, and loves nothing more than the luxurious, salon-like experience of having her mom run a makeup brush all over her head or give her a face massage. (So do we, Pippa. So do we.)

Pippa catching snowflakes 🐶💗❄️

A video posted by Pippa & Clark (@adventures_of_pippa_and_clark) on

At just two years old, Pippa’s career as an Instagram beauty guru is only getting started. You can find her on your feed showing off her latest makeup tip every Monday, so be sure to check in once a week to see what Pippa’s been up to. Aside from playing in the snow with Clark, of course — these Alaska natives are serious winter #goals.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers