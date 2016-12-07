Pippa's Makeup Monday Tips: The holidays are the best time of year to shine brightly! Whether you wear glittery eye shadow or just let your natural glow come through, you can't go wrong! #makeupmonday #makeup #makeuptutorial @benefitcosmetics #benefitcosmetics #dogoftheday #goldenretrieversofinstagram #gloriousgoldens #goldensofinstagram #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstaworld #dogsofinstagram #retriever #fluffypack #pupflix
Where felines have already firmly established their role as beauty influencers (seriously, what would we do without the cat eye?), dogs haven’t had quite the same impact. That is, until recently, when one very special golden retriever rose to the occasion. Allure introduced us to the trove of beauty wisdom that is Pippa (and her little brother, Clark) of @adventures_of_pippa_and_clark, whose owner Allyson Davis-Montgomery posts a weekly “Makeup Tip Monday” starring none other than Pippa the pup.
OK, so Pippa doesn’t actually wear any cosmetics — she’s a natural beauty. She is the queen of turning a single statement accessory, like a festive scarf or a shiny tiara, into a full-on look, and loves nothing more than the luxurious, salon-like experience of having her mom run a makeup brush all over her head or give her a face massage. (So do we, Pippa. So do we.)